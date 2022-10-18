N.K. leader conducts public outreach activities amid military provocations
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has recently conducted a series of public outreach activities focusing on addressing the public's needs, Pyongyang's media reports showed Tuesday, in an apparent move to strengthen internal loyalty.
On Oct. 10, Kim attended an opening ceremony for the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province, and stressed the importance of building more greenhouse farms to push for the country's agriculture development.
Kim also visited the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School on Sunday for the second time in a week and gave a lecture the previous day at a school for officials of the ruling Workers' Party.
On Monday, the North's official Korean Central TV (KCTV) also aired a documentary titled, "The People's Father," highlighting Kim's efforts to address the impoverished country's chronic food shortages.
It unveiled details of reports related to food shortages that he received in 2019, which included details on the country's public supply of spaghetti noodles, champagne and cheese.
The apparent move to foster support for Kim and strengthen his cult of personality comes as the impoverished country has conducted a series of provocations in recent weeks, including the launch of a short-range ballistic missile Friday.
