Netflix confirms production of new thriller series written by director Yeon Sang-ho

All News 13:56 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, known for the hit apocalypse series "Train To Busan" (2016) and Netflix's dystopian fantasy series "Hellbound," will return to the global streaming service with a new drama series, "The Bequeathed," the service said Tuesday.

Netflix said it has decided to produce the new series planned and written by Yeon with Korean actors Kim Hyun-joo and Park Hee-soon among the cast.

Kim will play the lead character who encounters ominous incidents after inheriting a mountain from a relative, and Park will star as a detective who follows the family's secret, according to the platform.

The series will be helmed by Min Hong-nam, who worked as an assistant director for Yeon's previous films, such as "Train To Busan," "Psychokinesis" and "Peninsula."

Cast members of the new Netflix series "The Bequeathed" are seen in these photos provided by their agencies. From left are Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byun-eun and Ryu Kyung-soo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

