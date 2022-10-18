Netflix confirms production of new thriller series written by director Yeon Sang-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, known for the hit apocalypse series "Train To Busan" (2016) and Netflix's dystopian fantasy series "Hellbound," will return to the global streaming service with a new drama series, "The Bequeathed," the service said Tuesday.
Netflix said it has decided to produce the new series planned and written by Yeon with Korean actors Kim Hyun-joo and Park Hee-soon among the cast.
Kim will play the lead character who encounters ominous incidents after inheriting a mountain from a relative, and Park will star as a detective who follows the family's secret, according to the platform.
The series will be helmed by Min Hong-nam, who worked as an assistant director for Yeon's previous films, such as "Train To Busan," "Psychokinesis" and "Peninsula."
