Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
U.S. envoy urges N. Korea to cease provocations, refrain from conducting nuclear test
SEOUL -- The U.S. ambassador to South Korea called Tuesday on Pyongyang to stop all military provocations and voiced concerns over a possible North Korean nuclear test, as he stressed the importance of Washington's alliance with Seoul to counter challenges in the region.
U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks during a forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club, saying that "every indication" shows that Pyongyang is headed in the direction of carrying out a nuclear test, adding he cannot predict the exact timing of the test.
-----------------
PM calls for measures to prevent recurrence of Kakao service outage
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday instructed Cabinet ministers to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of a service outage of Kakao Corp, the operator of the nation's dominant messaging app.
Most online services provided by Kakao, including KakaoTalk, suffered a massive malfunction over the weekend due to a fire at a data center near Seoul.
"If a problem happens in networks, it could paralyze people's daily lives and be fatal to national security," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
-----------------
Kakao services nearly in full swing after fire
SEOUL -- Kakao Corp. said Tuesday that most of its services are in almost full operation, after being disrupted due to a fire, with some mail services remaining partially down.
Services of Kakao affiliated units, including KakaoBank Corp., Kakao Map, Kakao T, Kakao Navi, Kakao Page, Kakao Webtoon, Melon and Kakao Games, had been fully normalized around Tuesday morning, according to the company.
-----------------
Yoon attends groundbreaking for express railway connecting Chuncheon, Sokcho
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an express railway connecting the northern cities of Chuncheon and Sokcho.
The ceremony was held in Sokcho, a coastal city 158 kilometers northeast of Seoul, with the participation of some 400 government and railway officials and local residents.
-----------------
(LEAD) Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju, 4 crewmen missing
SEOGWIPO -- A fishing boat capsized in waters off Mara Island, just south of the southern island of Jeju, on Tuesday, leaving four crewmen missing, Coast Guard officials said.
The 29-ton fishing boat carrying two Korean and two foreign crewmen, went out of contact in waters 6.8 kilometers southwest of Mara Island at 2:40 a.m., according to a report filed with the Coast Guard.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 30,000 amid general slowdown in infections
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than doubled from a week ago Tuesday, a departure from the steady downturn in new infections the country has seen in recent months.
The country reported 33,248 new COVID-19 infections, including 87 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,164,695, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test