SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 UP 70

TaekwangInd 725,000 UP 10,000

KAL 22,550 UP 1,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 183,000 UP 12,000

Daewoong 20,150 UP 300

LG Corp. 78,800 DN 100

HITEJINRO 25,200 UP 600

Yuhan 54,600 UP 1,100

SLCORP 30,150 UP 2,300

CJ LOGISTICS 84,100 UP 5,700

DL 60,600 UP 1,900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,800 UP 1,200

ShinhanGroup 36,750 UP 550

DOOSAN 84,800 UP 4,900

Meritz Insurance 30,750 UP 850

AmoreG 25,500 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 168,000 UP 1,000

KCC 245,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 56,100 UP 1,100

Daesang 21,450 UP 350

SKNetworks 3,940 UP 90

ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 250

DB INSURANCE 58,100 UP 900

SamsungElec 56,500 DN 100

Hyosung 74,500 UP 400

LOTTE 38,700 DN 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,560 UP 100

POSCO Holdings 250,000 UP 2,500

GCH Corp 16,800 UP 400

LotteChilsung 140,000 UP 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,700 UP 200

Kogas 34,850 UP 1,350

SK hynix 95,800 UP 600

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,300 UP 2,150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,400 DN 500

KIA CORP. 69,100 UP 400

MERITZ SECU 3,705 UP 45

(MORE)