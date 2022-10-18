KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 UP 70
TaekwangInd 725,000 UP 10,000
KAL 22,550 UP 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 183,000 UP 12,000
Daewoong 20,150 UP 300
LG Corp. 78,800 DN 100
HITEJINRO 25,200 UP 600
Yuhan 54,600 UP 1,100
SLCORP 30,150 UP 2,300
CJ LOGISTICS 84,100 UP 5,700
DL 60,600 UP 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,800 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 36,750 UP 550
DOOSAN 84,800 UP 4,900
Meritz Insurance 30,750 UP 850
AmoreG 25,500 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 168,000 UP 1,000
KCC 245,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 56,100 UP 1,100
Daesang 21,450 UP 350
SKNetworks 3,940 UP 90
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 250
DB INSURANCE 58,100 UP 900
SamsungElec 56,500 DN 100
Hyosung 74,500 UP 400
LOTTE 38,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,560 UP 100
POSCO Holdings 250,000 UP 2,500
GCH Corp 16,800 UP 400
LotteChilsung 140,000 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,700 UP 200
Kogas 34,850 UP 1,350
SK hynix 95,800 UP 600
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,300 UP 2,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,400 DN 500
KIA CORP. 69,100 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 3,705 UP 45
