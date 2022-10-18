KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KSOE 74,100 DN 700
HtlShilla 74,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 31,150 UP 250
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,900 UP 3,300
MS IND 16,700 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 119,500 0
OCI 102,500 UP 7,700
LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 1,750
KorZinc 605,000 DN 11,000
Hanssem 41,450 UP 2,350
F&F 139,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 98,500 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 30,650 UP 1,700
S-Oil 82,500 DN 300
LG Innotek 290,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,000 UP 4,500
HMM 19,250 UP 200
Mobis 204,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAI WIA 60,300 UP 3,300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,400 UP 2,200
S-1 57,000 UP 600
ZINUS 32,900 UP 1,000
Hanchem 178,500 UP 7,000
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 DN 1,000
DWS 43,850 UP 450
SKC 99,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,320 UP 130
KEPCO 17,100 0
Hanon Systems 7,700 UP 230
SK 205,000 UP 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 UP 1,300
SamsungSecu 31,950 UP 550
Handsome 26,400 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 8,250 UP 170
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,900 0
Asiana Airlines 11,800 UP 250
COWAY 54,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 UP 1,800
SKTelecom 50,200 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test