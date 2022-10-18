Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 18, 2022

KSOE 74,100 DN 700
HtlShilla 74,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 31,150 UP 250
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,900 UP 3,300
MS IND 16,700 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 119,500 0
OCI 102,500 UP 7,700
LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 1,750
KorZinc 605,000 DN 11,000
Hanssem 41,450 UP 2,350
F&F 139,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 98,500 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 30,650 UP 1,700
S-Oil 82,500 DN 300
LG Innotek 290,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,000 UP 4,500
HMM 19,250 UP 200
Mobis 204,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAI WIA 60,300 UP 3,300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,400 UP 2,200
S-1 57,000 UP 600
ZINUS 32,900 UP 1,000
Hanchem 178,500 UP 7,000
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 DN 1,000
DWS 43,850 UP 450
SKC 99,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,320 UP 130
KEPCO 17,100 0
Hanon Systems 7,700 UP 230
SK 205,000 UP 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 UP 1,300
SamsungSecu 31,950 UP 550
Handsome 26,400 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 8,250 UP 170
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,900 0
Asiana Airlines 11,800 UP 250
COWAY 54,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 UP 1,800
SKTelecom 50,200 UP 1,200
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!