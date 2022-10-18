KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IBK 10,250 UP 50
HyundaiElev 23,300 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 118,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,800 UP 1,550
KUMHOTIRE 3,100 UP 60
DONGSUH 20,250 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 0
PanOcean 4,675 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,700 UP 300
KT 35,500 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 10,250 UP 250
LG Uplus 10,900 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 UP 200
KT&G 87,300 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 13,500 UP 250
Doosanfc 25,950 UP 1,050
LG Display 14,850 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 31,550 UP 950
SamsungEng 24,250 UP 1,050
Kangwonland 23,850 UP 450
NAVER 172,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 49,400 UP 1,050
NCsoft 355,500 UP 27,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,800 UP 2,400
COSMAX 46,450 UP 1,600
KIWOOM 80,800 UP 3,400
DSME 18,250 UP 150
HDSINFRA 4,820 UP 140
LG H&H 578,000 UP 3,000
DWEC 4,290 UP 240
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 402,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 50,400 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 82,800 UP 1,100
Celltrion 176,500 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 611,000 UP 36,000
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test