IBK 10,250 UP 50

HyundaiElev 23,300 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 118,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 42,800 UP 1,550

KUMHOTIRE 3,100 UP 60

DONGSUH 20,250 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 0

PanOcean 4,675 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 23,700 UP 300

KT 35,500 UP 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 UP400

LOTTE TOUR 10,250 UP 250

LG Uplus 10,900 UP 350

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 UP 200

KT&G 87,300 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 13,500 UP 250

Doosanfc 25,950 UP 1,050

LG Display 14,850 UP 400

KEPCO KPS 31,550 UP 950

SamsungEng 24,250 UP 1,050

Kangwonland 23,850 UP 450

NAVER 172,500 UP 5,500

Kakao 49,400 UP 1,050

NCsoft 355,500 UP 27,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,800 UP 2,400

COSMAX 46,450 UP 1,600

KIWOOM 80,800 UP 3,400

DSME 18,250 UP 150

HDSINFRA 4,820 UP 140

LG H&H 578,000 UP 3,000

DWEC 4,290 UP 240

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 402,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 50,400 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 82,800 UP 1,100

Celltrion 176,500 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 611,000 UP 36,000

(MORE)