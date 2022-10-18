KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
TKG Huchems 21,800 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,100 UP 2,400
KIH 51,400 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,400 UP 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,090 UP 20
GS 47,300 UP 650
LIG Nex1 85,900 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 32,850 UP 2,050
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,200 UP 650
Shinsegae 233,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 295,000 0
SGBC 39,000 UP 500
Boryung 10,050 UP 350
NHIS 9,130 UP 180
DongwonInd 238,500 UP 3,500
LS 63,700 UP 3,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN2500
GC Corp 125,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 23,800 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 605,000 0
KPIC 125,000 UP 6,000
GS Retail 24,550 UP 150
Ottogi 446,500 UP 5,000
Meritz Financial 23,950 UP 1,200
Hanwha 25,500 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 41,600 UP 100
CJ 72,100 UP 1,100
LX INT 43,000 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 11,750 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,465 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 32,600 UP 400
AMOREPACIFIC 98,100 UP 1,200
SD Biosensor 28,650 UP 1,600
SK Innovation 156,500 0
POONGSAN 27,300 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,350 UP 1,450
Hansae 15,100 UP 550
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test