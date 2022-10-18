KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 45,200 UP 1,250
Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 1,550
CSWIND 64,400 UP 1,500
GKL 15,550 UP 450
HanmiPharm 243,000 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 12,300 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 6,470 UP 100
emart 86,200 UP 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 00 UP1750
KOLMAR KOREA 34,150 UP 1,000
PIAM 34,100 DN 800
HANJINKAL 37,200 UP 1,850
CHONGKUNDANG 77,400 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 48,350 UP 1,650
HL MANDO 44,500 UP 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 UP 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,950 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,650 UP 250
Netmarble 46,850 UP 2,550
KRAFTON 189,000 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,200 UP 400
ORION 100,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 100
BGF Retail 176,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 90,000 UP 7,100
HDC-OP 10,750 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 299,000 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 332,000 UP 8,500
HANILCMT 11,250 UP 300
SKBS 77,800 UP 3,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 150
KakaoBank 17,200 UP 600
HYBE 120,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 51,900 UP 2,700
LG Energy Solution 489,000 DN 2,500
DL E&C 37,650 UP 2,050
kakaopay 36,750 UP 2,150
K Car 13,150 UP 650
SKSQUARE 39,400 0
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test