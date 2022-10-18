KOLON IND 45,200 UP 1,250

Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 1,550

CSWIND 64,400 UP 1,500

GKL 15,550 UP 450

HanmiPharm 243,000 UP 3,500

FOOSUNG 12,300 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 6,470 UP 100

emart 86,200 UP 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 00 UP1750

KOLMAR KOREA 34,150 UP 1,000

PIAM 34,100 DN 800

HANJINKAL 37,200 UP 1,850

CHONGKUNDANG 77,400 UP 1,400

DoubleUGames 48,350 UP 1,650

HL MANDO 44,500 UP 2,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 UP 15,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,950 UP 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,650 UP 250

Netmarble 46,850 UP 2,550

KRAFTON 189,000 UP 9,500

HD HYUNDAI 58,200 UP 400

ORION 100,500 UP 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 UP 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 100

BGF Retail 176,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 90,000 UP 7,100

HDC-OP 10,750 UP 350

HYOSUNG TNC 299,000 UP 4,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 332,000 UP 8,500

HANILCMT 11,250 UP 300

SKBS 77,800 UP 3,900

WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 150

KakaoBank 17,200 UP 600

HYBE 120,500 UP 5,500

SK ie technology 51,900 UP 2,700

LG Energy Solution 489,000 DN 2,500

DL E&C 37,650 UP 2,050

kakaopay 36,750 UP 2,150

K Car 13,150 UP 650

SKSQUARE 39,400 0

(END)