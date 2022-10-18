S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 18, 2022
All News 16:43 October 18, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.573 3.568 +0.5
2-year TB 4.226 4.233 -0.7
3-year TB 4.242 4.239 +0.3
10-year TB 4.277 4.215 +6.2
2-year MSB 4.258 4.231 +2.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.408 5.373 +3.5
91-day CD 3.760 3.700 +6.0
(END)
