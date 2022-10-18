Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Samsung's digital appliance chief offers to resign
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its home appliance president offered to resign for personal reasons.
Lee Jae-seung, president and head of the digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, started working at the company from 1986 and is credited for leading the company's development of many innovative home devices, including the Bespoke Edition.
-----------------
(LEAD) PM calls for measures to prevent recurrence of Kakao service outage
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday instructed Cabinet ministers to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of a service outage of Kakao Corp, the operator of the nation's dominant messaging app.
Most online services provided by Kakao, including KakaoTalk, suffered a massive malfunction over the weekend due to a fire at a data center near Seoul.
-----------------
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
SEOUL -- Members of K-pop super group BTS will be able to participate in "national" events for the "public good" even while serving in the military, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's acting spokesperson, made the remarks a day after Big Hit Music, the band's agency, said all BTS members will fulfill their military service, starting with the eldest member, Jin.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 30,000 amid general slowdown in infections
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than doubled from a week ago Tuesday, a departure from the steady downturn in new infections the country has seen in recent months.
The country reported 33,248 new COVID-19 infections, including 87 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,164,695, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Netflix confirms production of new thriller series written by director Yeon Sang-ho
SEOUL -- Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, known for the hit apocalypse series "Train To Busan" (2016) and Netflix's dystopian fantasy series "Hellbound," will return to the global streaming service with a new drama series, "The Bequeathed," the service said Tuesday.
Netflix said it has decided to produce the new series planned and written by Yeon with Korean actors Kim Hyun-joo and Park Hee-soon among the cast.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares up 1.36 pct ahead of corporate earnings
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday as institutions and foreigners picked up issues ahead of corporate earnings of major companies this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.24 points, or 1.36 percent, to close at 2,249.95 points.
-----------------
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case
SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought arrest warrants Tuesday for former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee in an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the 2020 death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
The two are facing various charges, including dereliction of duty, abuse of power and creating false official documents in connection with the Moon Jae-in administration's conclusion without sufficient evidence that the fisheries official was killed while attempting to defect to the North.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend support for 'strategic' high-tech materials, parts
SEOUL -- South Korea decided to put more key technologies related to major materials, parts and equipment on its list for special management and support in a move to better ensure stable supply chains and to promote advanced industry sectors, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
Following Japan's exports curbs of key materials bound for Seoul in 2019, the government here has designated a total of 100 "key strategic technologies" related to semiconductors, displays, electronics and vehicles, among other sectors, and has extended various forms of support.
-----------------
S. Korea to announce World Cup roster on Nov. 12
SEOUL -- South Korea's final roster for this year's FIFA World Cup will be announced on Nov. 12, a dozen days before the country's first group stage match in Qatar.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Tuesday that head coach Paulo Bento will unveil his 26-man squad at a press conference on Nov. 12. The exact time and venue will be determined at a later date.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(3rd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Son Heung-min finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or, highest position ever by Asian
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service