Yoon gives credentials to ambassador to Britain, 3 other countries
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol gave credentials to new Ambassador to Britain Yoon Yeo-cheol and three others on Tuesday.
The other three who received credentials were Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Yoo Jeh-seung, Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae and Ambassador to Switzerland Keum Chang-rok.
Yoon, the new envoy to London, previously served as ambassador to Egypt, while Yoo is a Korea Military Academy graduate with years of service in the Army and the defense ministry.
Yeo was formerly deputy foreign minister, while Keum served as consul general to Frankfurt.
