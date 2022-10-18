Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon gives credentials to ambassador to Britain, 3 other countries

All News 17:04 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol gave credentials to new Ambassador to Britain Yoon Yeo-cheol and three others on Tuesday.

The other three who received credentials were Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Yoo Jeh-seung, Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae and Ambassador to Switzerland Keum Chang-rok.

Yoon, the new envoy to London, previously served as ambassador to Egypt, while Yoo is a Korea Military Academy graduate with years of service in the Army and the defense ministry.

Yeo was formerly deputy foreign minister, while Keum served as consul general to Frankfurt.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (C) poses for a photo with (from L to R) new South Korean Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Yoo Jeh-seung, Ambassador to Britain Yoon Yeo-cheol, Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae and Ambassador to Switzerland Keum Chang-rok, after presenting them with letters of credential at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

