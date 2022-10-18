LG Chem to take over U.S. bio firm AVEO Pharmaceuticals for $566 mln
All News 17:33 October 18, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., a major South Korean chemicals firm, said Tuesday that it plans to take over AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. bio firm focused on renal cell carcinoma, fir US$566 million.
In a regulatory filing, LG Chem said it will invest the amount in its U.S. affiliate, LG Chem Life Science Innovation Center, which will set up a special purpose company for the takeover.
The takeover deal will be completed between three and six months, LG Chem said.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
