(LEAD) LG Chem to take over U.S. bio firm AVEO Pharmaceuticals for $566 mln
(ATTN: ADDS more details from 4th para)
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., a major South Korean chemicals firm, said Tuesday it plans to take over AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. bio firm focused on renal cell carcinoma, for US$566 million.
In a regulatory filing, LG Chem said it will invest the amount in its U.S. affiliate, LG Chem Life Science Innovation Center, which will set up a special purpose company for the takeover.
The takeover deal will be completed between three and six months, LG Chem said, adding the deal will help LG Chem make inroads into the U.S. anti-cancer market
In 2021, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, listed on the Nasdaq in 2010, won FDA approval for FOTIVDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Ruling party chief calls for scrapping inter-Korean denuclearization deal in event of nuclear test
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Son Heung-min finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or, highest position ever by Asian
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Captive dolphin released into sea after 17 years