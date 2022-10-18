Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. military reveals allies' 'combined quick reaction force' training amid N.K. threats

All News 17:41 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) revealed Tuesday it conducted a "quick reaction force training" with South Korean special warfare troops last week, as the allies are striving to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean military threats.

The USFK's Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) disclosed a series of photos showing troops engaging in the training last Wednesday, following a series of North Korean provocations, including its firing of a short-range ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells Friday.

"This dynamic event demonstrated our interoperability and resolve while sharpening our readiness to our ironclad commitment and a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific!," SOCKOR wrote on its Facebook account.

The U.S. military has recently made public a series of training activities in an apparent warning to Pyongyang amid concerns that the recalcitrant regime could undertake additional provocations, like a nuclear test.

Troops engage in South Korea-U.S. "quick reaction force training" on Oct. 12, 2022, in this photo from the Facebook account of the U.S. Special Operations Command Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

