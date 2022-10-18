S. Korea seeks to list 30-year Treasury futures by 2024
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The finance ministry on Tuesday said it plans to list 30-year Treasury futures by 2024, citing growing demand for extra-long-term bond futures.
Until then, it will continue consultations with the Korea Exchange (KRX), the bourse operator, and the financial institutions, about details, such as regulations and liquidity supply.
Futures based on 10-year Treasuries are being traded in the local market, but those tracking Treasuries with a longer duration are not currently listed.
The ministry noted demands increased for longer-dated Treasuries, particularly from the insurers.
The issuance of 30-year Treasuries steeply increased from 20.1 trillion won (US$14.1 billion won) in 2017 to 47.8 trillion won in 2021, according to the ministry.
During the cited period, the longest-dated Treasury's portion in the total state bonds has increased from 19.9 percent to 26.5 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Ruling party chief calls for scrapping inter-Korean denuclearization deal in event of nuclear test
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Son Heung-min finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or, highest position ever by Asian
-
Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
-
Fans vow continued support for BTS' second chapter after military service