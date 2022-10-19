Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 October 19, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Around 100 people die in jamming accidents at factories (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to set up measures to ensure safety of platform companies' servers in case of emergency like war (Donga Ilbo)
-- Bill gathers steam to control Kakao's monopoly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japanese yen's risk of falling dragging down other Asian currencies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister on day of parliamentary audit against prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- Once touted as future growth engine, Kakao lacked security guarantee at data centers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sales of Made-in-Korea's 8K TV could be halted in Europe for environmental reasons (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao's monopoly is not main issue in massive service disruption (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Four days after fire, some Kakao servers still offline (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Warrant sought for ex-defense chief over NK killing of fisheries official (Korea Herald)
-- Kakao faces class action suit, monopoly probe (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!