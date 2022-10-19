Korean-language dailies

-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Around 100 people die in jamming accidents at factories (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to set up measures to ensure safety of platform companies' servers in case of emergency like war (Donga Ilbo)

-- Bill gathers steam to control Kakao's monopoly (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)

-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japanese yen's risk of falling dragging down other Asian currencies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister on day of parliamentary audit against prosecution (Hankyoreh)

-- Once touted as future growth engine, Kakao lacked security guarantee at data centers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Sales of Made-in-Korea's 8K TV could be halted in Europe for environmental reasons (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao's monopoly is not main issue in massive service disruption (Korea Economic Daily)

