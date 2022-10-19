(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 19)

The service stoppage has raised the need to put gigantic platforms under better supervision. The presidential office has decided to set up a task force to tackle the devastating consequences that such disruptions will cause to the nation's communication infrastructure and even national security. President Yoon Suk-yeol has also vowed to take necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such a mishap. "Although a network is operated by a private company, it is tantamount to a key national communication infrastructure," Yoon said in a brief meeting with the press.