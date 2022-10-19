(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 19)

The DP knows well that the Yoon administration and the People Power Party (PPP) have the power to veto the revision even if the PPP cannot pass any bills on its own. Agricultural Minister Chung Hwang-keun said that such a revision will not be of any help in developing our agricultural sector over the long haul. Yet the DP does not care. Why? The party last month pledged to pass the revision on its tour to the Honam region, its home turf. If the DP made the promise to win the votes of people in the region in next elections, the revision is ill-intended from the start.

