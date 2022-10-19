SK C&C says it has completed power supply to Kakao servers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- SK C&C, which hosts a data center for Kakao Corp., said Wednesday it has started to fully supply electric power to the tech firm's disrupted servers, a move that could lead to a full normalization of Kakao services.
"The power supply rate reached 100 percent at around 5 a.m.," an SK C&C official said.
A fire at Kakao's data center near Seoul on Saturday caused the worst server outage ever for South Korea's dominant messenger and its internet portal Daum.
The fire was extinguished some eight hours later, but an immediate power shutdown at the data center caused a server outage in Kakao's services.
Nearly all online services provided from KakaoTalk, Kakao Pay and Kakao T, a transportation service app, suffered a massive malfunction.
As the power supply to the affected Kakao servers has been completed, most of Kakao's services will be normalized soon.
