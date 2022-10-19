Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Kakao's co-CEO offers to resign over massive service disruption

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A top executive of Kakao Corp. offered to step down Wednesday to take responsibility for the recent disruption of the company's mobile messenger KakaoTalk and other related services.

The announcement by Kakao's co-CEO Namkoong Whon came as Kakao services, ranging from KakaoTalk to online banking and ride-hailing services, have resumed complete operation.

Earlier in the day, SK C&C, which hosts Kakao's data servers, started to fully supply electric power to Kakao's disrupted servers in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, a move that led to the restoration of 100 percent of servers at the data center.

On Saturday, a fire at the data center caused the worst server outage ever for South Korea's dominant messenger and the company's internet portal Daum.

The fire was extinguished after some eight hours, but an immediate power shutdown at the data center caused a server outage in Kakao's services.

Nearly all online services provided from KakaoTalk, Kakao Pay and Kakao T, a transportation service app, suffered a massive malfunction.

