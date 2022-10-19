Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Holdings Q3 operating profit down 71 pct to 900 bln won

All News 08:48 October 19, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Wednesday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 900 billion won (US$632.6 million), down 71 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.9 percent to 21.2 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 17.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO Holdings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!