POSCO Holdings Q3 operating profit down 71 pct to 900 bln won
All News 08:48 October 19, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Wednesday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 900 billion won (US$632.6 million), down 71 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 2.9 percent to 21.2 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 17.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
Most Saved
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Son Heung-min finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or, highest position ever by Asian
-
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS