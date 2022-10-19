Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:16 October 19, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/05 Sunny 0
Busan 20/08 Sunny 0
(END)
