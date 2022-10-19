Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:16 October 19, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/05 Sunny 0

Busan 20/08 Sunny 0

(END)

