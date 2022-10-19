First criminal complaints to be filed against delinquent child support payers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A civic group was to lodge criminal complaints Wednesday against two divorced parents who failed to make mandatory child support payments, the first criminal cases to be filed over delinquent child support payments.
The civic group, Yanghaeyeon, said it plans to file the complaints with the Seoul Suseo Police Station accusing a mother and a father of violating the Act on Enforcing and Supporting Child Support Payment.
It marks the first criminal cases for delinquent child support payments since a revision of the act in July last year made it possible to punish those who do not pay their dues.
Under the revised law, parents who fail to pay child support can be punished with up to one-year imprisonment or a fine of 10 million won (US$7,029) if they fail to make payments within a year upon the court issuance of a temporary detention order due to delinquency.
The divorced father in question owes 120 million won in child support payments. Having failed to make payments for over 10 years, he was given a temporary detention order from a court in August and separately issued an overseas travel ban, identity disclosure and the suspension of his driver's license.
The mother has failed to make payments since 2018 for her two sons currently being raised by their father even though she lives in a posh district of Seoul and drives a luxury car. The civic group said she concealed her actual address and received her salary in cash to evade payments.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case
-
Son Heung-min finishes 11th in Ballon d'Or, highest position ever by Asian
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS