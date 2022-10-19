Yoon vows to infuse spirit of freedom, solidarity in sports
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he will work to infuse the spirit of freedom and solidarity in sports, as he addressed a gathering of national Olympic bodies.
Yoon gave a keynote speech at the opening of the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul.
This is the third time South Korea is hosting the general assembly, which is known as the U.N. General Assembly of sports, following previous editions in 1986 and 2006.
"I believe that the spirit of freedom and solidarity sought by the Republic of Korea government is no different from the Olympic spirit," Yoon said.
"We will do our best to not only infuse the spirit of freedom and solidarity across the entire sports sector but also work to contribute to the international community through sports," he said.
Freedom and solidarity have been a recurring theme in the president's speeches, especially before the international community.
Yoon said his country has striven for world peace by building solidarity with other nations through the Olympic Games, but that the threats to world peace are serious.
"We must overcome these challenges through the Olympic spirit of advancement of humanity and promotion of world peace," Yoon said. "The international community must gather its strength so that the efforts of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committees to bring freedom and solidarity through sports can continue into the future."
The president further called on all participants to take a special interest in the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, which will be hosted in the South Korean province in January 2024, to ensure the Olympic spirit can be passed on to future generations.
The general assembly brought together 205 National Olympic Committees, with some 800 sports officials, including IOC President Thomas Bach and heads of international sports governing bodies, in attendance.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case