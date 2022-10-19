Ruling party steps up criticism of Kakao over unprecedented outage
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) stepped up criticism Wednesday of Kakao Corp, the operator of the nation's dominant messaging app, saying the recent unprecedented service outage revealed the company's poor crisis response system.
"I was shocked that Kakao, with nine out of 10 citizens as its customer, managed data so poorly and was not prepared for such a disaster," PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said in a policy consultation meeting with the government.
KakaoTalk, South Korea's top mobile messenger, ground to a halt on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out at a data center, causing a server outage that suspended everything from everyday communication on KakaoTalk to ride-hailing and public services tied to the app.
Earlier Wednesday, SK C&C, which hosts the data center, said it has resumed the full supply of electric power to the tech firm's disrupted servers, a move expected to lead to the complete normalization of Kakao services.
Joo called on the government and the National Assembly to devise measures to prevent similar incidents, saying they also hold responsibility for the service outage.
The PPP will work to reduce the side effects prompted by some companies' excessive expansion and monopolization of businesses, the party's top policymaker Sung Il-jong said.
Sung also urged Kakao to swiftly assess the damage caused by its service disruption and create a compensation plan.
On Tuesday, PPP said it will push for bills to strengthen the government's oversight of data centers and require communications companies to operate a duplicated backup system at a different data center so as to prevent a similar incident from happening.
"The government is viewing the case seriously, as a problem with the safety of a major communications system, such as Kakao, in the country not only causes inconvenience in people's daily lives but also paralyzes economic and social activities, as we have experienced," Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case