PM orders preventive steps to contain 1st avian flu case in six months
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday instructed officials to take preventive measures, including the culling of poultry, as the nation reported its first virulent avian influenza case in some six months.
The emergency instruction came as the case was reported a day earlier at the farm in the southeastern county of Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the authorities confirming the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1.
Han has ordered the agriculture minister to carry out "the preventive culling within a 500-meter radius and swiftly implement containment measures," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Han also instructed officials to thoroughly implement other preventive steps, including restricting movement and disinfecting farms and roads in Yecheon, according to the statement.
Upon the report, the authorities have cordoned off the farm and implemented containment measures, including the culling of some 9,800 ducks raised there.
South Korea had last reported an avian influenza case in April.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister over slain fisheries official case