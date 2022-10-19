Hyundai unveils all-new Grandeur ahead of launch
All News 14:34 October 19, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's leading carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the design of the all-new Grandeur sedan ahead of its launch next month.
The new Grandeur will be available with a 2.5-liter gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine, a 3.5-liter GDI engine, a 3.5-liter liquid petroleum injection engine, or a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.
Price and other details of the seventh-generation flagship sedan will be released later.
