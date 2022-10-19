Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 291 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:42 October 19, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 291 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 283,246, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 189 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 32 from the Navy, 15 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 11 from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.

Currently, 1,316 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken Nov. 1, 2021, shows service members walking toward Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!