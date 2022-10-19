KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
kakaopay 36,950 UP 200
SKSQUARE 38,750 DN 650
Doosanfc 26,250 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 13,350 DN 150
DL E&C 36,000 DN 1,650
HYBE 118,500 DN 2,000
F&F 138,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 40,250 DN 1,200
K Car 12,900 DN 250
SK ie technology 51,100 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 497,500 UP 8,500
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,550 DN 150
Kogas 34,100 DN 750
LX INT 43,050 UP 50
Hanwha 24,900 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 11,650 DN 100
DB HiTek 40,350 DN 1,250
CJ 71,700 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,455 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 UP 500
Meritz Insurance 31,250 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,050 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,300 DN 150
HITEJINRO 25,050 DN 150
Yuhan 55,500 UP 900
SLCORP 30,600 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 83,200 DN 900
KIA CORP. 69,000 DN 100
DOOSAN 83,600 DN 1,200
DL 59,700 DN 900
HL MANDO 45,400 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 30,600 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,650 0
COSMAX 46,600 UP 150
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,000 DN 1,800
Netmarble 45,950 DN 900
KRAFTON 183,000 DN 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 600
