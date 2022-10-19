KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION 98,900 DN 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 175,000 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,300 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 35,700 DN 1,600
SKCHEM 90,200 UP 200
HDC-OP 10,500 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 290,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 326,000 DN 6,000
HANILCMT 11,100 DN 150
SKBS 74,900 DN 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 UP 150
KakaoBank 17,400 UP 200
SKBP 55,500 DN 600
KCC 246,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111500 DN3000
LS 62,200 DN 1,500
AmoreG 25,050 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 168,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,690 DN 60
Boryung 10,000 DN 50
KAL 23,200 UP 650
Daewoong 19,900 DN 250
LG Corp. 79,800 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 189,500 UP 6,500
TaekwangInd 716,000 DN 9,000
Shinsegae 228,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 292,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,750 DN 450
Hyosung 73,600 DN 900
LOTTE 35,300 DN 3,400
DB INSURANCE 58,900 UP 800
SamsungElec 55,800 DN 700
NHIS 9,080 DN 50
GCH Corp 16,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 2,500
DongwonInd 236,500 DN 2,000
