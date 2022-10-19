KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GC Corp 121,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 23,100 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,490 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 255,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 24,250 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 606,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 121,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,330 UP 10
SKC 100,000 UP 1,000
Ottogi 443,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,000 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,650 DN 55
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 1,000
MS IND 17,400 UP 700
Hanmi Science 30,800 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 117,000 DN 2,500
KSOE 73,000 DN 1,100
KorZinc 618,000 UP 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,140 DN 60
LS ELECTRIC 49,200 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 97,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 29,900 DN 750
S-1 57,700 UP 700
S-Oil 84,900 UP 2,400
OCI 103,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 279,000 DN 11,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 160,000 DN 6,000
HMM 19,300 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 61,400 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 0
Mobis 207,500 UP 3,500
ZINUS 32,150 DN 750
HANWHA AEROSPACE 59,400 0
CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,105 UP 5
SAMSUNG SDS 118,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,750 DN 50
GS 46,850 DN 450
LIG Nex1 88,300 UP 2,400
(MORE)
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'