KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Fila Holdings 32,600 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,500 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,070 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 98,100 0
FOOSUNG 12,350 UP 50
SK Innovation 163,500 UP 7,000
Youngone Corp 45,150 DN 450
CSWIND 63,700 DN 700
DoubleUGames 48,250 DN 100
POONGSAN 26,900 DN 400
GKL 15,100 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 77,700 UP 300
KOLON IND 44,700 DN 500
HanmiPharm 240,500 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 28,150 DN 500
Meritz Financial 23,400 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,430 DN 40
emart 86,200 0
Hansae 15,200 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY363 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 33,600 DN 550
PIAM 33,950 DN 150
HANJINKAL 36,700 DN 500
IBK 10,350 UP 100
DONGSUH 20,150 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,600 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 4,630 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 50
KT 35,250 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25450 UP300
LOTTE TOUR 10,450 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,900 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 DN 500
KT&G 88,000 UP 700
LG Display 14,250 DN 600
SK 204,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'