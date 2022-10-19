Fila Holdings 32,600 DN 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,500 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,070 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 98,100 0

FOOSUNG 12,350 UP 50

SK Innovation 163,500 UP 7,000

Youngone Corp 45,150 DN 450

CSWIND 63,700 DN 700

DoubleUGames 48,250 DN 100

POONGSAN 26,900 DN 400

GKL 15,100 DN 450

CHONGKUNDANG 77,700 UP 300

KOLON IND 44,700 DN 500

HanmiPharm 240,500 DN 2,500

SD Biosensor 28,150 DN 500

Meritz Financial 23,400 DN 550

BNK Financial Group 6,430 DN 40

emart 86,200 0

Hansae 15,200 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 47,900 UP 550

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY363 50 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 33,600 DN 550

PIAM 33,950 DN 150

HANJINKAL 36,700 DN 500

IBK 10,350 UP 100

DONGSUH 20,150 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,600 DN 650

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 2,500

PanOcean 4,630 DN 45

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 50

KT 35,250 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25450 UP300

LOTTE TOUR 10,450 UP 200

LG Uplus 10,900 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 DN 500

KT&G 88,000 UP 700

LG Display 14,250 DN 600

SK 204,500 DN 500

(MORE)