KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanon Systems 7,640 DN 60
Kakao 49,800 UP 400
Kangwonland 23,300 DN 550
NAVER 168,500 DN 4,000
Youngpoong 629,000 DN 5,000
SK hynix 92,900 DN 2,900
DWS 44,100 UP 250
KEPCO 17,050 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 DN 500
SamsungSecu 31,900 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,110 DN 140
SKTelecom 49,100 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 22,850 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 700
Handsome 25,950 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,800 DN 100
Hanchem 180,500 UP 2,000
Asiana Airlines 11,750 DN 50
COWAY 53,200 DN 1,300
NCsoft 362,500 UP 7,000
KIWOOM 78,700 DN 2,100
DSME 18,250 0
HDSINFRA 4,780 DN 40
DWEC 4,215 DN 75
KEPCO KPS 31,300 DN 250
SGBC 40,200 UP 1,200
LG H&H 578,000 0
LGCHEM 593,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 50,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,000 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,100 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 80,600 DN 2,200
Celltrion 171,500 DN 5,000
TKG Huchems 21,400 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 DN 700
KIH 51,100 DN 300
Daesang 21,250 DN 200
SKNetworks 3,875 DN 65
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 250
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
-
(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'