S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 19, 2022
All News 16:32 October 19, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.649 3.573 +7.6
2-year TB 4.316 4.226 +9.0
3-year TB 4.331 4.242 +8.9
10-year TB 4.396 4.277 +11.9
2-year MSB 4.343 4.258 +8.5
3-year CB (AA-) 5.533 5.408 +12.5
91-day CD 3.810 3.760 +5.0
(END)
