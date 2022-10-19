Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired around 100 additional artillery shells into waters off its west coast Wednesday, South Korea's military said, following its overnight launch of artillery rounds.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the shells lobbed into the Yellow Sea from Yonan County, South Hwanghae Province, starting at 12:30 p.m.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas
SEOUL -- North Korea's military warned South Korea on Wednesday to halt what it calls "provocations in frontline areas," having again fired hundreds of artillery shots into maritime buffer zones near their border in response to field drills under way in the South.
In its second statement directed at the South on the day, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said the North's troops opened "threatening and warning fire" again into the eastern and western waters in response to the firing by the "enemies" of over 10 shots from multiple rocket launchers near the border between around 8:27 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. in "another military provocation."
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 3-day winning streak over earnings, rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their three-day winning streak Wednesday, with investors in their wait-and-see mode for the third-quarter earnings season amid lingering woes over aggressive rate hikes. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 12.51 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 2,237.44 points
-----------------
DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) bristled Wednesday at prosecution investigations that led to requests for arrest warrants for former top officials of the previous Moon Jae-in government and the detention of a close aide to current party chief Lee Jae-myung.
Prosecutors sought arrest warrants Tuesday for former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee on charges related to the Moon administration's conclusion without sufficient evidence that a South Korean fisheries official was killed while attempting to defect to North Korea in 2020.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. hold combined river crossing drills
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States on Wednesday staged combined river-crossing military drills, the Army here said, as the allies are strengthening readiness to counter evolving North Korean threats.
Some 1,000 troops from the two militaries joined the drills around Namhan River in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, mobilizing some 50 vehicles, including K2 battle tanks, as well as air assets, such as Apache attack helicopters and KF-16 fighters.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea discusses U.S. EV tax law with European nations
SEOUL -- Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with European officials Wednesday and discussed ways to jointly respond to a U.S. act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives, the industry ministry said.
Ahn met with British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks, Swedish top envoy in Seoul Daniel Wolven, and Christophe Bess, Charge' d'affaires of the European Union, in Seoul for talks on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hanwha Defense signs contract with Poland to supply 288 multiple rocket launchers
SEOUL -- Hanwha Defense of South Korea signed a basic contract with Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday to supply 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, Seoul officials said.
The company and Warsaw's Armament Agency inked the "framework" deal to supply the K239 Chunmoo systems, starting next year. The contract is known to be worth around US$6 billion.
-----------------
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Wednesday stressed the importance of parliamentary cooperation with NATO member countries in the face of growing global risks.
"On the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait in East Asia, and due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Europe, security risks are escalating and common global threats, like the pandemic and climate change, have emerged," Kim said during a luncheon with representatives of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, an inter-parliamentary organization consisting of 269 delegates from 30 NATO member countries.
-----------------
PM orders preventive steps to contain 1st avian flu case in six months
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday instructed officials to take preventive measures, including the culling of poultry, as the nation reported its first virulent avian influenza case in some six months.
The emergency instruction came as the case was reported a day earlier at the farm in the southeastern county of Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with the authorities confirming the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'