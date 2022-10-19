S. Korean, Polish defense chiefs vow close coordination over arms deals
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland vowed Wednesday to boost defense industry cooperation and close coordination to ensure arms deals between South Korean companies and Warsaw are carried out without issues, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During talks held via videoconference, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, agreed on close cooperation over the deals made earlier this year for the supply of K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets, according to the ministry.
The ministers noted cooperative ties between the two sides have become closer and agreed to continue to expand the scope of cooperation, it said.
Lee also said an additional framework agreement signed between Poland and South Korea's Hanwha Defense for Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers will lead to a higher level of defense industry cooperation between the two countries.
In response, Blaszczak, who doubles as Poland's deputy prime minister, said the signing of the deals, including that of the Chunmoo, is based on trust in South Korea's weapons systems, according to the ministry.
Earlier in the day, Hanwha Defense signed a framework deal with Warsaw's Armament Agency to supply 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, starting next year. The contract is known to be worth around US$6 billion.
Poland has been intensifying its arms procurement efforts after it sent military aid to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.
