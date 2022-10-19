(LEAD) Puig arrives in KBO postseason with massive home run

Eppler's mettle was tested in the bottom of the first, soon after Puig had spotted him a 3-0 lead. With one out and a runner at first, Eppler induced what should have been an inning-ending grounder off the bat of Anthony Alford. But shortstop Sin Jun-woo dropped the ball while taking it out of his glove for the throw, and the inning continued with the heart of the Wiz order coming up.