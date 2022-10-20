(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
-
U.S. maintains range of potential responses to N. Korean provocation: Pentagon spokesman
-
(2nd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption