Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:56 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution takes aim at Lee Jae-myung's presidential election funds; Democratic Party halts parliamentary audit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution arrests Lee Jae-myung's close aide Kim Yong; will it expand probe into presidential election funds? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung's close aide Kim Yong suspected of receiving 800 million won in illicit election funds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party halts parliamentary audit as prosecution seeks to raid party headquarters, calls it 'unprecedented' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution arrests Lee's close aide Kim Yong; Democratic Party halts parliamentary audit (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung's close aide Kim Yong suspected of receiving 800 million won from Daejang-dong group (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Circumstantial evidence hinting 800 million won linked to Daejang-dong development project flowed into Lee Jae-myung's election funds (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution zeroes in on Lee Jae-myung, arrest warrant for his close aide shows 'election funds of 800 million won' (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung's close aide Kim Yong arrested; prosecution takes aim at election funds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung's close aide Kim Yong arrested (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't brings up 'profit-sharing' again; this time for shipbuilding industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon aide questioned over fishermen repatriation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Technology to empower humanity in new digital age (Korea Herald)
-- NK fires artillery shells into buffer zone for 2nd straight day (Korea Times)
