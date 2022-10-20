(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 20)

The Kakao incident also highlights the longstanding issue with dominant platform companies. Last year, Kakao was under attack for relentlessly making inroads into business sectors in a way that hurt smaller enterprises. In response to the public criticism, Kakao promised to reduce its number of affiliates. But it trimmed just 10 affiliates out of more than 130, and went on to spin off its service business units to give huge rewards to its employees and investors, while failing to invest in basic infrastructure such as data centers and security.