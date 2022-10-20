Members of Indonesia's ANOC delegation undergo police probe after bar fight
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Two Indonesian men, who were in Seoul to attend a meeting of national Olympic bodies, underwent a police investigation Thursday following a fight with a South Korean man at a bar, officials said.
The two Indonesians got into the fight at around 12:44 a.m. at the bar in southern Seoul after the 31-year-old Korean tried to stop them from smoking indoors, according to police officials.
Police officers sent to the scene brought them to a nearby police office for investigation. They were sent back to their accommodation after the investigation, and what action police will take against them remains unknown.
The two Indonesians were identified as members of the country's delegation to the general meeting of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) currently under way in Seoul.
The meeting of national Olympic bodies, set to run until Friday in southern Seoul, has brought together some 800 international sports leaders and officials to discuss pressing issues in sports and to review preparations for upcoming Olympic Games.
