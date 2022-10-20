Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 20, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/05 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/05 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
Most Saved
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Ruling party presses Moon over slain fisheries official probe
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption
-
(2nd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military