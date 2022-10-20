DP leader cries foul over prosecution's attempt to raid headquarters
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung strongly denounced the prosecution's attempt to raid the headquarters of his Democratic Party as "oppression" of the opposition Thursday and claimed his innocence after a long-time confidant was detained on bribery charges.
DP Chairman Lee made the remarks a day after prosecutors apprehended Kim Yong, one of Lee's closest confidants, on bribery charges and attempted unsuccessfully to raid the DP headquarters where Kim's office is located.
Kim is suspected of receiving some 800 million won (US$558,932) worth of illegal political funds between April and August last year from private companies in connection with a land development project south of Seoul.
Critics raised suspicions that the money could have been used for Lee's election campaign.
"It's not politics, it's simply oppression," Lee said of the raid attempt. "It is so pitiful that political power entrusted by the people is wasted on oppressing the opposition at a time when people's livelihoods are in a difficult situation and peace on the Korean Peninsula is facing a crisis."
Lee also flatly denied allegations the bribes Kim is suspected of taking could have been used for his campaign.
"The truth is clear," he said.
Lee lost the presidential election in March to President Yoon Suk-yeol by a slim margin.
