Padres' Kim Ha-seong singles, scores in NLCS win
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong singled and scored a run in his club's first victory in the National League Championship Series (NLCS).
Batting seventh, Kim went 1-for-3 and scored the Padres' first run in the five-run fifth, helping them to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday (local time).
The best-of-seven series is knotted at one game apice, and will resume at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 7:37 p.m. Friday local time, or 8:37 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.
The Padres were down 4-2 going into the pivotal fifth inning. Kim led off the proceedings with a single to left and then scored all the way from first on a one-out single by Austin Nola against his brother Aaron Nola.
A hit-and-run play was on, and Kim had already rounded second base before right fielder Nick Castellanos even fielded the ball in right-center field.
The Padres tacked on four more runs after that and chased Aaron Nola from the game.
They batted around in the fifth and Kim came to the plate for the second time with runners at the corners. He drew a walk to load the bases but was stranded there after Trent Grisham's strikeout.
Kim is the only Korean still left in the postseason. He is now tied with Bryce Harper of the Phillies with eight runs scored in the playoffs so far.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
