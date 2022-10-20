Local banks' foreign currency liquidity conditions 'sound': finance ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday that the country's currency liquidity conditions remain "sound" despite on-going volatility in the exchange market.
The remark came amid looming concerns over a foreign reserve crisis as the Korean won has dipped against the U.S. dollar, plunging around 16 percent this year.
"Despite the volatility in the global financial market sparked by the outlook over further U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, the local banks' foreign currency liquidity conditions largely remain sound," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a release.
The situations in non-banking sectors, including brokerage houses and insurers, also remain stable, it added.
"It is important that related bodies work closely to take preemptive actions against risks in the foreign exchange sector amid the growing market uncertainties," First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-seon said during a meeting with officials from the Bank of Korea and the Financial Services Commission.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas