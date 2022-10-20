Seoul shares down late Thur. morning on rate hike woes
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks further retreated late Thursday morning, as investor sentiment worsened on concerns about aggressive rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 30.47 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,206.97 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a weak start as investors expected further hikes in the policy interest rates at home and in major economies.
The Fed's St. Louis president said the current high inflation growth requires further rate hikes, expecting the U.S. central bank to wrap up its aggressive rate hikes by early next year.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.85 percent.
The Fed is slated to hold its rate-decision meeting on Nov. 1-2 (U.S. time). The Bank of Korea is set to hold a rate-setting meeting Nov. 24.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.9 percent, chip giant SK hynix slumped 3.88 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions decreased 2.61 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings declined 1.76 percent.
Kakao, the operator of the country's most popular mobile messenger app, KakaoTalk, dipped 4.32 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 4.05 percent.
The Korean won was exchanging hands at 1,433.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.6 won from the previous session's close.
