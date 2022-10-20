Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
JCS chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss possible response to N. Korean provocation
WASHINGTON -- The top military chiefs of South Korea and the United States discussed ways to deal with North Korean provocations, the office of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, also reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in the annual Military Committee Meeting held in Washington, according to a press release from the South Korean JCS.
-----------------
Yoon hits back at opposition protest over attempted raid
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol hit back at the main opposition party on Thursday over allegations his administration masterminded the prosecution's attempted raid of its headquarters, saying the people will be the judge of whether such claims are justified.
Prosecutors swooped down on the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether a close aide to DP leader Lee Jae-myung took illegal political funds but withdrew after a standoff with party officials.
-----------------
S. Korea releases tourism promotional videos featuring BTS members
SEOUL -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said Thursday it has released two tourism promotional videos on its YouTube channel featuring Suga and Jimin of K-pop megaband BTS.
The videos promoting tourism to the cities of Busan and Daejeon are part of retro-themed music video series titled "Feel the Rhythm of Korea," which aims to introduce tourism attractions with iconic songs for major cities.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top U.S. envoy notes 'full commitment' to economic ties with S. Korea amid IRA concerns
SEOUL -- The United States remains "fully committed" to enhancing the economic partnership with South Korea and open to talks as close allies, the top U.S. envoy to Seoul said Thursday, amid mounting concerns over the new U.S. law on electric vehicles (EVs) that Korea has called discriminatory.
The South Korean government and industries have raised serious concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which calls for giving tax credits to EV buyers only if the cars were assembled in North America.
-----------------
Seoul approves reconstruction of dilapidated Eunma apartment complex
SEOUL -- An antiquated southern Seoul apartment complex long at the center of the nation's real estate policy debate due to its massive size and location in the wealthy Gangnam district has obtained a long-awaited reconstruction approval, the city government said Thursday, signaling its intent to speed up its plan to increase the housing supply.
The Seoul city government's Urban Planning Committee convened Wednesday to approve a reconstruction plan by Eunma Apartments, a complex of 4,424 apartment units in 28 buildings built in 1979 in the Daechi-dong district of Gangnam Ward.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 30,000 for 2nd day amid virus slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases continued to stay below 30,000 Thursday as the country's virus curve has moved down in recent months.
The country reported 25,431 new COVID-19 infections, including 53 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,219,546, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea, Oman agree to deepen ties on energy, new industries
SEOUL -- South Korea and Oman agreed Thursday to boost cooperation on energy and in new industry fields to ensure stable energy supply chains, the trade ministry here said.
The consensus was reached during a meeting between Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Khalifa bin ali Al Harthy, undersecretary of the Middle Eastern nation's foreign ministry, in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
SEOUL -- For the 6 million Ukrainian refugees who fled their homes unarmed and nearly bare-handed since the Russian invasion, "long-lasting" attention from the international community can serve as their own sort of "weapon" to help end the war, a well-known South Korean star actor said.
Jung Woo-sung, a longtime goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Korea, made the remarks during a press conference earlier this week, as he recently came back from a one-week visit to Poland, in his first overseas mission trip in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS holds free concert in Busan to promote 2030 World Expo bid
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to fulfill military service?
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
(URGENT) BTS members to fulfill military service starting with oldest member Jin
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
-
(LEAD) Kakao, Naver suffer service disruption due to fire at data center
-
(LEAD) Rival parties rap Kakao over disruption, summon founder for parliamentary audit
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
-
BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
-
(3rd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another round of artillery shells into western 'buffer zone': S. Korean military
-
Le Sserafim members injured in car accident