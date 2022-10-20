Defense ministry to install facial recognition CCTV cameras near presidential office
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry has been working on a plan to install CCTV cameras with facial recognition and tracking capabilities near the presidential office, as it seeks to step up security measures to protect the office, a lawmaker said Thursday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in May in line with his election pledge.
According to Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the main opposition Democratic Party, the ministry has planned to strengthen surveillance measures near the building since 2020.
With the presidential office having been relocated to the building, the ministry adjusted its plan to install CCTV cameras with facial recognition and tracking capabilities, Kim said.
The ministry declined to confirm how many such CCTV cameras will be installed or where they will be installed, citing security reasons, Kim said.
Kim raised concerns that people's biometric data could be exposed if they are recorded on such surveillance cameras.
