Trio of S. Koreans added to MLB team for exhibition games on home soil

They will be joined by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, the 2020 American League Championship Series MVP and the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year; Kolten Wong of the Milwaukee Brewers, a two-time Gold Glove winner; Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles, who led the AL with 35 steals this year; and Domingo German of the New York Yankees, an 18-game winner from the 2019 season.