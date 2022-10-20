KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
F&F 140,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 39,400 DN 850
HYBE 113,000 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 495,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 50,400 DN 700
kakaopay 35,100 DN 1,850
K Car 12,900 0
DL E&C 36,100 UP 100
SKSQUARE 38,200 DN 550
Yuhan 56,400 UP 900
SLCORP 29,350 DN 1,250
HITEJINRO 24,950 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 85,000 UP 1,800
DOOSAN 82,200 DN 1,400
Meritz Insurance 30,750 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 36,550 DN 500
DL 58,800 DN 900
PanOcean 4,690 UP 60
DONGSUH 19,850 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 DN650
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 DN 250
LOTTE TOUR 10,250 DN 200
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,200 UP 400
KT&G 88,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 14,050 UP 700
Doosanfc 26,400 UP 150
LG Display 14,700 UP 450
SamsungEng 24,200 UP 600
SK 207,500 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 7,640 0
Kangwonland 23,050 DN 250
NAVER 168,500 0
Kakao 47,750 DN 2,050
Kogas 34,450 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,400 DN 150
NCsoft 358,000 DN 4,500
